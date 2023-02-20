Vietnamese jujitsu fighters to vie for Asian titles in Thailand
Vietnamese Phung Thi Hue (L) beat Thai Sakaew Tadaporn to take gold in the 31st SEA Games' women's 45kg class last May in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam will send the best athletes to compete at the Asian Jujitsu Championship from February 23-28 in Thailand.
A 35-strong team includes world beach cup champions and 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games winners Phung Thi Hue, Dao Hong Son and Hoang Thi Nhat Que.
The event in the Thai capital Bangkok will take place at Rangsit University' campus, in Pathum Thani.
Organisers announced that more than 500 athletes from 30 countries and territories have registered for the tournament, a record number of participants.
Vietnam is aiming to win three gold medals.
"For week, we have increased the volume of exercises for athletes to improve their fitness and technique," said coach Bui Dinh Tien who also organised internal matches between his fighters to help them familiar with competition environment and pressure.
"We also watched video clips as references in which we learned from high-ranking athletes, analysed their techniques and found suitable solutions to fight back."
Meanwhile Tran Van Thach of the Vietnam Sports Administration said the plans for training and competing were drawn up earlier as there were many tournaments for the team in 2023.
"We hope to bring home at least three golds at this tournament which is a key event ahead of the 32nd SEA Games in May in Cambodia and the Asian Games in September in China," said Thach.
At the 2022 championship in Bahrain, Vietnam finished fifth with five golds, three silvers and eight bronze medals.
All golds went to world champion Hue in the women's 45kg newaza, fighting and contact. Hue was awarded best athlete on the second competition day.
Her teammate Duong Thi Thanh Minh secured her two titles in the women's 52kg newaza and contact.
Defending champions Hue and Minh are favourites to make top podiums again.
Young athlete Que is another golden hope as after her world beach cup title in the women's 57kg class last June.
"I am working hard to sharpen my technique. With strong support from coaches I am confident heading to the coming tournaments and grab high result," Que said.
The Vietnamese team will leave for Bangkok on February 20. It is the last international event for the team prior to the Phnom Penh SEA Games.
At the last Games in Hanoi, Vietnam came second with two golds, one silver and two bronze medals./.