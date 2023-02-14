Society More expressways to be built in central region by 2025 The Ministry of Transport has set a target of completing and putting into operation the eastern North-South expressway by 2025, bringing the total length of highways in the north central-central coastal region from 193km to 1,390 km, said Transport Minister Nguyen Van Thang.

Society High Command to boost anti-IUU fishing communications on southwestern sea In 2023, the Coast Guard Region 4 High Command will step up communications among fishermen in efforts to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Environment Rare gray-shanked douc langurs sighted in Phu Yen province The Forest Protection Department of Tuy Hoa city in the central province of Phu Yen has coordinated with relevant units to raise community awareness about the importance of protecting the gray-shanked douc langurs that appeared recently in Cam Tu village, Hoa Kien commune.