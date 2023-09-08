The State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOVA) on September 8 holds a meeting on "Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language"

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOVA) on September 8 held a meeting to review activities marking the “Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language” in 2023.

In August 2022, the Prime Minister approved a project on a Vietnamese language day, in which September 8 was chosen to be the day to honour the Vietnamese language in the overseas Vietnamese community.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairwoman of SCOVA Le Thi Thu Hang said that as the project implementation starts this year, the Foreign Ministry has been mobilising resources and coordinating with agencies to implement practical activities to promote the learning and teaching of Vietnamese in the overseas Vietnamese community.



Annual activities continued to be conducted such as the 9th training course for 60 Vietnamese language teachers from 16 countries and territories, and a summer camp for 120 overseas Vietnamese youths from 26 countries and territories.



The SCOVA also coordinated with relevant agencies to hold various forums and workshops on renewing the teaching and learning of Vietnamese abroad.

Hang said that SCOVA and Vietnamese agencies in foreign countries and territories have worked to push for the addition of the Vietnamese language to the curriculum in educational institutions in countries with large Vietnamese communities.

TV programmes and websites have been launched to facilitate the Vietnamese language learning of overseas Vietnamese such as “Chao Tieng Viet” (Hello Vietnamese) and “Dau an Tieng Viet” (Vietnamese language's impressions”).

Overseas Vietnamese communities worldwide have warmly responded to the project through such activities as the establishment of libraries of Vietnamese books in Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, and Japan, contests to seek ambassadors of the Vietnamese language, artistic performances, and workshops on the Vietnamese language.

Deputy Minister Hang affirmed that such activities have helped spread the Vietnamese language and culture, which is the foundation to promote national unity, and demonstrated the care and responsibility of the Party, State, and people to overseas Vietnamese.

She informed that the Prime Minister has approved a plan on activities to mark the “Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language” in 2024.

Participants in the meeting discussed difficulties in the work so far and suggested solutions to implement the plan effectively.

There are nearly 6 million overseas Vietnamese living in over 130 countries and territories across the world./.

