Politics Vietnam, Japan bolster defence cooperation Deputy Minister of Defence, Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in Hanoi on December 4.

Politics PM Phuc’s remarks at UN General Assembly’s special session on COVID-19 The General Assembly of the United Nations is holding a special session on COVID-19 response from December 3-4 in New York. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent his remarks to the session. Following is the full text.

Politics Indonesian ambassador receives Friendship Order Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi has been awarded with the Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State for his contributions to the bilateral ties.

Politics Deputy PM receives RoK’s National Police Agency delegation Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on December 3 received a high-ranking delegation of the National Police Agency of the Republic of Korea (RoK) led by Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong.