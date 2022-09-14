President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien (R) and Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC)'s Central Committee Khampheuy Boutdavieng (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Party, State, Fatherland Front and people of Vietnam always attach great importance to and give the top priority to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien told a Lao front official in a meeting in Hanoi on September 13.



During his reception for visiting Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC)'s Central Committee Khampheuy Boutdavieng, Chien highlighted the significance of the year 2022, during which many meaningful activities have been organised to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and 45 years of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).





Participants of the VFF and the LFNC at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Chien expressed the hope that during the LFNC Vice President's visit, the two countries’ front organisations will discuss and agree on solutions to effectively implement the freshly-signed cooperation agreement for the 2022-2027 period, and organise successfully an international conference on building a Vietnam – Laos borderline of peace, friendship, stability and cooperation for mutual development in 2022 in Laos.



For his part, Boutdavieng said he hopes the Lao delegation’s visit to Vietnam will contribute to realising the cooperation agreement between the two fronts, and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.



The same day, Vice President and General Secretary of the VFF Central Committee Le Tien Chau held talks with Boutdavieng./.