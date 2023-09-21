Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Khac Dinh (R) and Chairman of the Lao NA’s Ethnic Affairs Committee Khamchanh Sotapaserth . (Photo: quochoi.vn) Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Khac Dinh hosted a reception for a delegation of the Lao NA’s Ethnic Affairs Committee led by its Chairman Khamchanh Sotapaserth in Hanoi on September 21.



Dinh highlighted the special relationship and friendship between Vietnam and Laos, as well as cooperation between their legislative bodies, which has been growing intensively, practically and effectively.

He spoke highly of the cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese NA’s council and the Lao committee with many specific contents, and lauded contributions by the Lao delegation to the Ninth Global Conference on Young Parliamentarians which took place recently in Hanoi.



The official suggested the two legislatures and their committees maintain their coordination in supervising the implementation of cooperation agreements in trade and investment, and addressing obstacles to joint projects, especially those in infrastructure.



For his part, Sotapaserth praised socioeconomic achievements Vietnam has recorded, and suggested the Vietnamese NA continue its support to the Lao legislature and people in the time ahead./.