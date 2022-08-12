Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern province of Ninh Binh Nguyen Thi Thu Ha (right) has expressed her hope that Ninh Binh and the Lao capital city of Vientiane will step up cooperation and mutual support. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern province of Ninh Binh Nguyen Thi Thu Ha has expressed her hope that Ninh Binh and the Lao capital city of Vientiane will step up cooperation and mutual support.



Ha, who is also a member of the Party Central Committee and head of the delegation of National Assembly deputies of Ninh Binh, hosted a reception on August 12 for Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, and Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane.



The two localities should cooperate and share experience in Party and administration building as well as socio-economic development, creating a foundation for long-term collaboration, she told the visiting Lao official.



Stronger bilateral diplomatic ties between the two localities would contribute to consolidating and tightening the Vietnam-Laos great traditional friendship, she continued.



The Lao official, in reply, said his visit to Ninh Binh aimed to enhance the relations between Vietnam and Laos as well as Ninh Binh and Vientiane, and intensify coordination and connectivity between the local Party Organisations and administrations.



The two localities hold a lot of potential and strength for cooperation, especially in tourism, he said, suggesting they step up exchanges and signing of cooperation agreements./.