At the event (Photo: VNA)

Quang Binh (VNA) – The office of the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Secretariat of the Lao National Assembly held theỉr 11th annual seminar and exchange, in the central province of Quang Binh on August 20.



Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Tran Thanh Man and Secretary Generaral of the Lao NA Pingkham Lasasimma attended the event.



The event focused its discussions on renewing work for NA meetings, especially improving the quality of the information and secretary work, using modern technology in meetings, coordination between the NA Office and Office of the NA delegations of deputies.



It was also meant to share experience to realise contents in the cooperation agreement between the Secretariat of the Lao NA and the Office of the Vietnamese NA signed in May 2022, thus tightening solidarity between their officials, toward marking the Year of Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship, the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.



On the occasion, participants also had a chance to join cultural and sport exchanges, and visit tourist destinations in Quang Binh./.