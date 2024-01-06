The spouses of the Vietnamese and Lao Prime Ministers, Le Thi Bich Tran and Vandara Siphandone, give gifts to children with difficult circumstances at SOS Children’s Village Thai Binh in the northern province of Thai Binh. (Photo: VNA)

Thai Binh (VNA) – The spouses of the Vietnamese and Lao Prime Ministers, Le Thi Bich Tran and Vandara Siphandone, visited and gave gifts to children with difficult circumstances at SOS Children’s Village Thai Binh in the northern province of Thai Binh on January 6 afternoon, within the framework of the official visit to Vietnam by Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone from January 6-7.



According to Director of SOS Children’s Village Thai Binh Nguyen Van Tan, established in 2013, the village provides disadvantaged children with family-based care with favourable conditions for their full development. From December 22, 2013 to December 2023, the facility nursed and provided support for 218 children. Currently, it is taking care of 136 kids.



On the same day, the two ladies visited a tussore silk weaving village in Nam Cao commune, Kien Xuong district. In Nam Cao commune, they visited an over-100-year-old house with the typical style in the North and a weaving cooperative, watched artisans' silk spinning performance, and listened to Cheo (classical opera) singing while enjoying green tea and “cay” cake – a specialty of the province. They also experienced silk spinning with local artisans.



The weaving profession in the commune is more than 400 years old and has been listed as national intangible cultural heritage. Currently, about 200 households in the village are being still involved in the traditional profession. The village's silk products are being exported to countries, including Laos, Thailand, and Europe./.