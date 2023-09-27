Leaders of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and Laos ’s southern province of Champassak pose for group photo at the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Kon Tum (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for 2023-2027 period with Laos’ southern province of Champassak on September 26.



Under the MoU, the two sides will continue to create favourable conditions for their departments, agencies and localities to establish friendly and cooperative relations. They also agreed to enhance tourism linkages between the two provinces and closely coordinate with other localities of the two countries to actively implement the tourism development plan for the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam development triangle area for 2021-2025.

In addition, Kon Tum province continues to offer scholarships for Champassak’s officials.

At the signing ceremony, Le Ngoc Tuan, chairman of Kon Tum People’s Committee said although their collaboration has reaped certain achievements, it is not commensurate with the potential and strengths of each locality.



To further strengthen their relationship, he suggested that the two provinces focus on implementing key cooperation contents, effectively organise visits, meetings and working sessions between senior leaders, agencies, units and localities, and coordinate to effectively implement trade and investment agreements between the two countries.

The two localities should create more favourable conditions and encourage investors, businesses, and people of each province to explore investment opportunities and strengthen cooperative activities in cultural, sports and tourism sectors, Tuan said.



Vilayvong Bouddakham, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Governor of Champassak province, said he agreed with cooperative orientations of the two provinces in the coming time, especially in the fields of agriculture, tourism, economics and trade.



He also thanked Kon Tum province for their assistance in education and training, human resources and care for the poor and expressed his belief that the two provinces’ collaboration will reap greater achievements in the future./.