Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Quang Nam chapter Nguyen Xuan Ca and Chairwoman of the LFNC Sekong chapter Bunhien Bunchit at the talks. (Photo: VNA)Quang Nam (VNA) – The central province of Quang Nam and Laos' Sekong province will step up communications to help local people better their understanding of the Vietnam-Laos time-honoured friendship and solidarity while increasing exchanges and consolidating the grassroots political system in border areas.
The consensus was reached during talks between the officials of the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Quang Nam chapter and the visiting delegation from the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC)’s Sekong chapter in Quang Nam on August 1.
The two sides told each other about the implementation of their agreement on communications cooperation that helps improve public awareness of the two countries’ relations and calls on residents in border areas for staying united, jointly solving social issues.
The two local fronts committed to calling on people, especially the Lao people and tribes, and ethnic groups in the border areas of the two localities to actively participate in activities to protect the border, landmarks, and security.
The two sides will create favourable conditions for front committees of localities sharing the borderline to strengthen cooperation and exchanges, helping each other develop the economy, improve living standards, and reduce poverty sustainably; strengthen twinning ties between communes and villages.
Chairwoman of the LFNC Sekong chapter Bunhien Bunchit thanked the leaders and people of Quang Nam province for their support in training human resources, medical examination and treatment, and economic development in border areas.
Quang Nam and Se Kong provinces share a 142 km-long borderline. The two sides have seen their cooperation grow in all fields for years./.