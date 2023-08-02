Society E-identification used for domestic air passengers from August 2 The e-identification app VNeID was put into official operation for passengers on domestic flights at all airports from August 2 after a two-month pilot period, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Society Strong determination, actions needed for national digital transformation National digital transformation is a heavy task requiring strong determination, great efforts, and drastic and effective actions, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a recent meeting.

Society Summer camp brings overseas youths closer to homeland The Vietnam Summer Camp 2023, which brought together outstanding young overseas Vietnamese people from many countries and territories around the world, wrapped up with a ceremony in the central city of Da Nang on August 1.

Society Green energy consumption promoted in community Facing the impacts of climate change, raising people's awareness about recycling, and giving priority to environmentally friendly products using renewable energy must be prioritised by companies across Vietnam.