Politics Many former officials of Binh Thuan province disciplined The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided disciplinary measures against many former officials of Binh Thuan province at a meeting on April 26 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. ​

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou Vietnam and Laos need to maintain the regular exchange of delegations and high-ranking officials and strive to turn economic, trade and investment cooperation into a pillar of bilateral relations, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 26.

Politics Vietnamese, Laos Fronts foster cooperation Officials of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the Lao Front for National Development (LFND) discussed their cooperation in 2022 during an online meeting on April 26.