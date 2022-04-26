Vietnamese, Lao Vice Presidents hold talks
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou compared notes on cooperation between Vietnam and Laos during talks in Hanoi on April 26.
Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou (L) receives a bouquet from a Vietnamese girl. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou compared notes on cooperation between Vietnam and Laos during talks in Hanoi on April 26.
Speaking at the talks held following a welcoming ceremony for the Lao Vice President, Xuan expressed her belief that the visit will contribute to consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.
Xuan congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on the great and comprehensive achievements they have recorded over the past nearly 50 years, saying she believes that Laos will successfully implement the Resolution adopted at the 11th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the 2021-2026 socio-economic development plan, effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic, recover socio-economic activities and continue to develop sustainably.
For her part, Pany Yathotou lauded Vietnam’s achievements in reform, national development and international integration, and described them as an important source of encouragement and lessons for Laos.
She used the occasion to thank the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their valuable and timely support for Laos during the fight against the pandemic.
Given the complex developments on the world stage, the two Vice Presidents shared the view of consolidating the close, friendly neighbourliness and special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos to ensure security and development in each country, as well as peace, stability and cooperation in the region.
Both noted their delight at the new developments in bilateral cooperation across multiple spheres, saying despite obstacles caused by the pandemic, the two sides have maintained regular delegation exchanges and high-level visits, made use of major bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and implemented cooperation agreements and plans in important areas.
Regarding economic ties, they said in the first quarter of this year, two-way trade reached 403.6 million USD, up 19.22 percent year-on-year. With 214 projects worth about 5.33 billion USD in Laos, Vietnam continues to be one of the biggest investors in the neighbouring country.
The Vice Presidents agreed to maintain regular high-level visits and meetings through multiple channels, coordinate to effectively implement agreements signed at the 44th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee, especially for bilateral cooperation through 2021-2025 and the cooperation strategy for 2021-2030.
The two sides will work together to organise activities within the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of the bilateral ties (September 5), and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18).
They also agreed to strengthen collaboration in national defence and security, transport, education-training and culture-sports, as well as cooperation between localities.
The officials affirmed their resolve to elevate the two countries' economic ties on par with their special relationship, continue to address difficulties facing businesses, and expand infrastructure connectivity in transport, energy, telecommunications and the digital economy.
They will also work to promote trade at border gates, and handle issues regarding the citizenship of free migrants and those with undocumented marriages.
The Vice Presidents exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of shared concern, and concurred to tighten their coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and Mekong sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.
Vietnam and Laos will maintain their common principles, values and stances on matters directly related to regional peace and security, they said, stressing that disputes in the region and the world should be settled by peaceful measures and international law.
This is the first official visit to Vietnam by Pany Yathotou in her capacity as Vice President of Laos.
On this occasion, Pany Yathotou invited her Vietnamese counterpart to pay an official visit to Laos at an appropriate time. Xuan accepted the invitation with pleasure.
Earlier the same day, Pany Yathotou laid wreaths at President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum and the Heroic Martyrs' Monument in Hanoi./.