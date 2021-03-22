Politics Nurturing Vietnam-Laos special solidarity The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee sent a letter of greetings to the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) on the occasion of the Lao Party’s 66th founding anniversary (March 22, 1955-2021).

Politics Vietnamese-funded new National Assembly Building handed over to Laos A ceremony was held in Vientiane on March 20 to hand over the new National Assembly Building to the Lao legislature, which is a gift from the Vietnamese Party, State and people.

Politics Vietnam to ensure “safety first” with “vaccine passport” scheme Standing members of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control have discussed the preparation of technical and policy solutions to implement the “COVID-19 vaccine passport” scheme while ensuring the principle of “safety first”.

Politics Religion, belief important to peace promotion: Vietnamese Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy underlined the importance of religion and belief in promoting peace, understanding, tolerance, and mutual respect among communities while addressing an UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on March 19.