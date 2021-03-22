Vietnamese leaders congratulate newly elected leaders of Laos
Top Vietnamese leaders on March 22 offered congratulations to newly elected leaders of the State, Government, and National Assembly of Laos.
New President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith delivers his inauguration speech in front of the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Top Vietnamese leaders on March 22 offered congratulations to newly elected leaders of the State, Government, and National Assembly of Laos.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and State Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh sent congratulatory messages to State President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan, National Assembly Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane, and Vice State Presidents Bounthong Chitmani and Pany Yathotou, who were elected at the first session of the 9th-tenure National Assembly of Laos.
In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders said the elections demonstrated the Lao parliament and people’s trust in and high evaluation of the new leaders’ capacity, prestige, and important contributions to the revolutionary cause and the national construction, defence and development of Laos.
They expressed their beliefs that the new leadership will effectively direct the implementation of the resolution issued at the 11th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party as well as the socio-economic development plan for 2021 – 2025, thereby successfully building Laos into a country of peace, independence, democracy, unity, and prosperity with an increasingly important role in the region and the world.
The leaders of Vietnam also affirmed the continuation of close cooperation with their Lao counterparts to unceasingly consolidate and develop the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, for the prosperity and happiness of the two countries' people.
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh sent congratulations to Saleumxay Kommasith on the latter’s re-election as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos.
Minh expressed his belief that Saleumxay Kommasith will continue leading the Lao Foreign Ministry to effectively carry out the country’s foreign policy of peace, independence, friendship, and cooperation for development, in which the special Laos – Vietnam relations and the two foreign ministries’ cooperation will be further promoted./.