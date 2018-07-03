Hanoi (VNA) – President Tran Dai Quang and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 3 transmitted a message of congratulations to President of the United States Donald Trump on the country’s 242nd Independence Day (July 4).



On this occasion, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan also extended congratulations to President of the US Senate Michael Pence and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh also sent a congratulatory message to US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.-VNA



