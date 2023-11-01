Politics Mongolian President pays official visit to Vietnam President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is paying a State visit to Vietnam. On November 1, President Vo Van Thuong hosted a welcome ceremony and held talks with the Mongolian leader.

Politics Vietnam hosts ASEAN-RoK Strategic Forum The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) organised the ASEAN-RoK Strategic Forum in Hanoi on November 1.

Politics Vietnam, Canada cooperate in peacekeeping operations Vietnam and Canada have recently co-organised the UN logistics officer course within the framework of the latter’s Military Training & Cooperation Programme (MTCP).

Politics Vietnam, Australia share experience in engaging men in women, peace, security agenda Vietnam and Australia have successfully co-organised four experience exchange activities on women, peace and security with important and practical results in an effort to promote the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda of the UN Security Council as well as women’s participation in and contributions to UN peacekeeping operations.