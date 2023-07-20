Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim pose for a photo before their talks in Hanoi on July 20. (Photo: VNA)

The talks between the Vietnamese and Malaysia n PMs in Hanoi on July 20. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung introduces the photos of the two countries' outstanding cooperation achievements to the PMs after the welcome ceremony for the Malaysian leader on July 20. (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his visiting Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim held talks in Hanoi on July 20, noting with satisfaction the development of the bilateral relations, especially since the establishment of the Strategic partnership in 2015.They highlighted the enhanced ties in politics, diplomacy, trade and investment, as well as the recovery of the fields directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic such as tourism, labour, and education - training.The two leaders agreed that in the time ahead, Vietnam and Malaysia will increase mutual visits and meetings at all levels between their Parties, States, Governments and parliaments; consider setting up a mechanism for the two PMs to meet and share opinions via flexible forms at multilateral forums; and step up the implementation of the specialised cooperation mechanisms.The two sides will work to raise bilateral trade to 18 billion USD by 2025 in a balanced manner; minimise the use of trade barriers; facilitate the export and import of the commodities that they have potential and strength for such as agricultural and aquatic products, food, electronic components and construction materials; grasp opportunities from regional trade agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP); expand connections in the fields of digital economy, circular economy, green economy, and sharing economy.PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam is ready to be a stable and long-term source of rice supply for Malaysia, and asked Malaysia to help Vietnam develop the Halal industry and soon sign a cooperation document in this regard.The leaders also agreed to reinforce partnerships in defence and security and promote the signing of related documents; discuss the enhancement of cooperation in the defence industry and training; establish a cooperation mechanism between the naval, air, and coast guard forces of the two countries; work together to fight terrorism and transnational crimes; and boost coordination to combat terrorist and reactionary organisations.Vietnam and Malaysia do not allow any individual or organisation to use one country’s territory to sabotage the other, they emphasised.The PMs also underlined the importance of maritime cooperation, and that their countries will consider the establishment of a consultative mechanism on sea-related issues and hotlines against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.PM Chinh called on Malaysia to support Vietnam’s efforts to have the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning against seafood lifted.At the talks, the Government leaders concurred to continue the promotion of cooperation in other aspects. Accordingly, the two countries will consider renewing aviation and tourism cooperation agreements, increase flights connecting the two sides, and foster ties in education - training, labour, agriculture, culture, and sports.PM Chinh thanked and asked Malaysia to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, work, and study there and assist the Malaysia - Vietnam Friendship Association to operate fruitfully to contribute to people-to-people exchanges.Discussing multilateral and regional cooperation, the PMs highly valued their countries’ coordination at and mutual support for each other’s candidacy for membership of international organisations. They agreed that the two sides will coordinate with other ASEAN members to ensure the bloc’s solidarity and unity and jointly propose suitable initiatives to help carry out ASEAN’s priorities for 2023.The Vietnamese leader also pledged support for Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.In addition, both PMs agreed to maintain ASEAN’s common stance on the East Sea issue, keep coordination in the negotiations on a Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea, and make active contributions to the building of a practical and efficient COC that matches international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).On this occasion, PM Anwar invited his Vietnamese counterpart to pay an official visit to Malaysia.Following the talks, the two PMs witnessed the signing of two documents, namely the minutes of the 7th meeting of the Joint Committee for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, and a memorandum of understanding between the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia./.