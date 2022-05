Although he came to marathon running late and mainly trains alone, in the past few years he has made remarkable progress. After being the runner-up in the Tien Phong Marathon 2020, he was called up to the national team and trained in HCM City.Track-and-field competitions at the SEA Games 31 will take place from May 14-19 at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, comprising 47 events. Marathon is scheduled for the last day (May 19). At the SEA Games 31 , Vietnam will allow nearly 300 amateur runners to run alongside competitors for the first time ever.SEA Games 31 is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities until 23, featuring 40 sports with 523 events. This is the second edition of SEA Games hosted by Vietnam after the first one in 2003./.