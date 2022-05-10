Culture - Sports Cambodia’s coach satisfied with victory over Laos in men’s football Coach Hirose Ryu of Cambodia said he was satisfied with his team’s 4-1 win over Laos in the May 9 match of Group B in the men’s football of SEA Games 31, according to the national organising committee for SEA Games 31.

Culture - Sports Ideal facilities prepared for tennis competitions at SEA Games 31 About 80 tennis players at SEA Gamese 31 will compete at the Hanaka urban-service area’s modern tennis court cluster in Bac Ninh’s Tu Son city from May 12 – 22, according to the national organising committee for SEA Games 31.

Culture - Sports Exiled Vietnamese emperor’s art works exhibited in France An exhibition of 150 art works and objects of Vietnamese King Ham Nghi (1870-1947) is taking place at Nice Museum for Asian Arts in France.