Moscow (VNA) – The central market in Magnitogorsk city, Russia’s Chelyabinsk Oblast, where many overseas Vietnamese run stalls, caught fire early morning June 30, but fortunately there was no casualty, according to initial reports.



It took eight hours for 90 fire fighters to put the fire under control, according to RIA Novosti news agency.



The cause of the fire is being investigated.



Nguyen Van Chien, a resident in Magnitogorsk, said as all Vietnamese traders had left the market when the fire broke out, no one of them was hurt. Besides, about one third of the outdoor stalls are not affected.



The Vietnamese General Consulate in Ekaterinburg has sent officials to the site to follow the situation and support Vietnamese affected by the fire.-VNA