Culture - Sports Famous painter's works on display for first time Sixty works by late famous painter Bui Xuan Phai, many of which were created toward the end of his life, are on display in Ho Chi Minh City.

Culture - Sports Football star gets visa to France Football star Nguyen Quang Hai has got a working visa for France, according to his representative Nguyen Dac Van, who added that he is expected to back to the European country this week.

Culture - Sports 40-year Hue artifact preservation efforts pay off The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, since it was founded four decades ago, has preserved and rehabilitated hundreds of ancient relics in the Complex of Hue Monuments and revived some of the most important royal festivals of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802 – 1945).