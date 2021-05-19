Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnamese Defence Ministry has sent a team of military medical experts to Laos to help the country fight the second outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.



During May 3-19, they presented medical supplies to Lao localities and directly surveyed the Lao army’s COVID-19 prevention and control system.



The delegation also shared experience in and offered instructions related to testing, diagnosis and treatment, as well as COVID-19 prevention prevention and control measures.



At a working session at the headquarters of the Lao Defence Ministry on May 19, they offered suggestions to the Lao Defence Ministry and its COVID-19 prevention and control board to improve Lao army’s anti-pandemic capacity in the coming time.



On the occasion, deputy head of the General Department of Logistics of the Lao People's Army Maj. Gen. Bouasing Inthavong handed over friendship order to members of the delegation in recognition of their support to Lao Defence Ministry’s COVID-19 prevention and control, contributing to fostering the two countries' friendship./.