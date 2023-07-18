Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam-Singapore relations celebrated The Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore on July 17 held a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic relations (1973-2023) and 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership (2013-2023).

Politics Vietnam, New Zealand boost defense ties New Zealand’s Chief of the Defense Force Air Marshal Kevin Short on July 17 hosted a reception for Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, in Wellington.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador works with 78th UNGA President Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), had a working session in New York on July 17 with President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Ambassador Dennis Francis.