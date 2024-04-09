People celebrate the traditional festival Bunpimay of Laos. (Photo: tapchilaoviet.org)

Geneva (VNA) – The Permanent Mission of Vietnam in Geneva on April 8 came to congratulate the Lao Permanent Mission on the traditional festival Bunpimay of Laos.

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva, extended his best wishes to officials and staff of the Permanent Mission of Laos in Geneva and the Lao people on the occasion of the traditional festival.

Dung expressed his delight and appreciation for the special friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, and hoped the relations will grow strongly.

He also hoped that the officials and staff of the missions of Vietnam and Laos will further tighten their cooperation and promote exchanges.

For his part, Lao Ambassador Latsamy Keomany sincerely thanked the Vietnamese mission in Geneva and highlighted the long history of the solidarity and close-knit attachment between the two nations.

He hoped that younger generations will continue to preserve and develop this fine tradition of the two countries' people.

Latsamy also agreed to increase exchanges between the Lao and Vietnamese missions.

On this occasion, the two ambassadors discussed issues of common concern, such as new resolutions passed at the 55th Regular Session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council, and issues related to the conservation of Luang Prabang world heritage./.