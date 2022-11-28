A scene from the movie (Photo: https://asianfilmfestivals.com/)

Hanoi (VNA) – “Tro tan ruc ro” (Glorious Ashes) by Bui Thac Chuyen won the "Golden balloon" award (Montgolfìere d'or) at the Festival des 3 Continents 2022 which took place in Nantes, France, from November 18 – 27.



Adapted from two short stories ‘Tro tan ruc ro” and “Cui muc troi ve” by writer Nguyen Ngoc Tu, the film was honoured for the poetic beauty depicted in its shimmering and enchanting frames.

At the awarding ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The 116-minute film tells the longing love story of three women for the men they choose to spend their whole lives with.



As a return of Chuyen after over 10 years of absence, the film will be available for audience from January 2.



The Festival des 3 Continents has been organised annually since 1979 to honour cinematic works from Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The "Golden balloon" is the most prestigious award at the festival./.