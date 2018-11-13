Director Hong Anh (right) receives the prize Best Film Based On A Book at the Efebo d’Oro international cinema awards on November 11.

(Photo from the film’s Facebook page)

The first work by director Hong Anh, “The Way Station”, has just won the Best Film Based On A Book at the Efebo d’Oro international cinema awards held in Palermo, Italy, on November 11.The film surpassed six other nominees, namely A Bluebird in My Heart (France & Belgium), The Library Suicides (the UK), El Autor (Spain & Mexico), Il Contagio (Italy), Diva! (Italy) and Le Semeur (France).“Dao Cua Dan Ngu Cu” (The Way Station), was made based on a short story of the same title by writer Do Phuoc Tien, with playwright Nguyen Quang Lap, actors Ngoc Thanh Tam, Pham Hong Phuoc, Nhan Phuc Vinh, Ngoc Hiep and Hoang Phuc.The Efebo d’Oro is an annual award event held by Italy’s Cinema and Literature Research Centre since 1979.The jury chooses film works from all over the world and awards the prize to the best film based on a book.The prize has received support from Italy’s Ministry of Heritage and Culture.The Way Station has received various international awards including the Best Story at the 58th Asia Pacific Film Festival held in Taiwan earlier this year and was honored with the Special Jury Prize at the Eurasia International Film Festival 2017.-VNS/VNA