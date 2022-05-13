Vietnamese NA Chairman's official visit to contribute to bilateral friendship: Lao leader

The official visit to Laos by Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue holds great significance and will actively contribute to the great relationship between the two legislative bodies and their countries, said Chairman of the Lao NA Saysomphone Phomvihane during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the trip from May 15 to 17.