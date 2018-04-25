Phnom Penh (VNA) – Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tong Thi Phong has handed over the chairmanship of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) for 2018-2019 and the hosting authority for the 27th APPF Annual Meeting to Cambodia.
Phong expressed her belief that the Cambodian NA will successfully assume the post of the APPF Chair, stressing that the Vietnamese legislature is willing to coordinate with its Cambodian counterpart and fully participate in the agenda of the APPF, helping to make the APPF-27 a success.
In his remarks, President Samdech Heng Samrin said Cambodia will host the 27th APPF Annual Meeting in Siem Reap in January 2019.
During their meeting, the Cambodian top legislator said Phong’s visit will help enhance cooperation and experience exchange between the two legislative bodies.
He used the occasion to thank the Vietnamese NA for its support to the Cambodian legislative body in all aspects.
For her part, Phong said Vietnam always pays due attention to reinforcing the friendship
The same day, Vice NA Chairwoman Phong held talks with Second Vice President of the Cambodian NA Nguon
The Vietnamese legislator reviewed the fruitful cooperation between the two legislatures over the past
The Vietnamese NA always attaches importance and gives the top priority to intensifying the long-standing friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, she said.
Phong voiced her belief that the upcoming sixth NA election of Cambodia will be a success, creating a momentum for collaboration between Vietnam and Cambodia across fields, from politics to economy and national
She called for tightened legislative ties in order to expand and improve the efficiency of the affiliation between the Governments and people of the two countries, as well as mutual support at international multilateral forums.
For his part, Nguon
Also on April 25, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese NA's Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha held talks with General Secretary of the Cambodian National Assembly Leng Peng Long to share experience in