At the hand-over ceremony (Source: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tong Thi Phong has handed over the chairmanship of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) for 2018-2019 and the hosting authority for the 27th APPF Annual Meeting to Cambodia.



The hand-over ceremony took place following a meeting between the NA Vice Chairwoman and President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin on April 25 as part of her official visit to Cambodia from April 25-26.



Phong expressed her belief that the Cambodian NA will successfully assume the post of the APPF Chair, stressing that the Vietnamese legislature is willing to coordinate with its Cambodian counterpart and fully participate in the agenda of the APPF, helping to make the APPF-27 a success.



In his remarks, President Samdech Heng Samrin said Cambodia will host the 27th APPF Annual Meeting in Siem Reap in January 2019. The Cambodian NA commits to making all-out efforts to contribute to promoting the friendship cooperation between regional parliaments, promote dialogue mechanisms and exchanges among parliamentarians and improving the legislatures' role in handling common regional issues, thus ensuring peace, stability and sustainable development.