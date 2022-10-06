Sailing Ship 286-Le Quy Don arrived at Malaysia's Lumut port on October 4. (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Sailing Ship 286-Le Quy Don and a delegation of Vietnam People’s Navy led by Colonel Huynh Vinh Tuyen, deputy director of the Vietnam Naval Academy, paid a courtesy visit to the Malaysian Royal Navy from October 4-5.



The event is part of activities toward the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Malaysia diplomatic ties (1973-2023).



On October 5, the Vietnamese delegation paid a courtesy call to Rear Admiral Dato’ Anuar Bin Mohamed, Commander of the Simulation and Training cCntre under the Royal Malaysian Navy located at Lumut Naval Base.



At the meeting, Anuar said he expected the two navies to promote cooperation, especially in the exchange of officers, training and education. He also said the two navies will make milestones to strengthen the countries' diplomatic relations.



At a reception for the Vietnamese delegation on October 4, Rear Admiral Farizal Myeor, Deputy Commander of the Western Fleet of the Malaysian Navy said he wishes to enhance cooperation and mutual understanding between the two navies.



For his part, Colonel Huynh Vinh Tuyen, deputy director of the Vietnam Naval Academy, expressed his delight at the fruitful cooperation between the two countries and between the two defence ministries in particular. He hoped that navy cooperation will continue to be a bright spot in Vietnam-Malaysia defence cooperation./.