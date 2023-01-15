Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh (the fifth from the left, second row) takes group photo with Miss Linh's representatives. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) - Miss Linh, an e-commerce platform of Viet Nam Food Europe BV operating in the Dutch market, has presented Vietnamese eco-friendly products at Horecava 2023 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.



At the event, which was held from January 9 to 12, Miss Linh signed a contract with VI2CI company, one of the e-commerce platforms for agricultural products, electronic devices and fashion in Vietnam. This is seen as an opportunity for Vietnamese agricultural products to penetrate the Dutch market.



According to Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh, as the Nethelands is a gateway to Europe so it is easy for a product to enter other European countries once it is imported into the Netherlands.



More recently, Vietnamese litchi and longan were shipped to France and Belgium from the Netherlands and later transported to other countries, including those in Eastern Europe.



Since its establishment in August 2022, Miss Linh has helped four small and medium-sized businesses owned by women sell their products on "webshop" platform.



Miss Linh is expected to develop quickly in the Dutch market, especially in the context that e-commerce has became popular and bilateral trade turnover between the two countries has increased in recent years, reaching about 11 billion euros (11.9 billion USD) in 2022.



Horecava is an annual trade fair in the Netherlands specialising in the fields of restaurants, hotels, food and beverages and interior design. This year's edition attracted some 700 companies from around the world./.