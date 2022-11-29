The CPV delegation meets with representatives of New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, held working sessions with representatives of New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, a number of judicial agencies during a visit from November 27-29.



The two sides agreed that after the two years of establishing the strategic partnership framework, cooperative relations between the two countries have been growing substantially and effectively across all fields, especially politics, trade, education - training, agriculture, development aid and people-to-people exchanges.



They affirmed that high-level visits between the two countries, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s recent trip to Vietnam, and the tour of New Zealand by the CPV delegation, have contributed to strengthening understanding and political trust between the two nations.



The two sides also shared similar views on a number of international and regional issues, including the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, and highlighting ASEAN's centrality in the regional security architecture.



The New Zealand side acknowledged and spoke highly of positive contributions of the Vietnamese community living, working and studying in the country to its development and to the friendship between the two nations.



Trac, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control, and Standing Vice Chairman of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, briefed the host on the CPV’s major orientations, and affirmed the Party's consistent policy of attaching importance to promoting its strategic partnership with New Zealand.



He suggested the two sides work closely to promote the efficiency of existing cooperation mechanisms, thus further stepping up bilateral relations.



At meetings with representatives from judicial agencies of New Zealand, the two sides shared experience on law-making, judicial reform, apparatus and operations of anti-corruption agencies.

The New Zealand side said it is willing to share relevant experience with Vietnam, contributing to promoting cooperation between the two countries in these fields./.