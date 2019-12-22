Politics Vietnam Defence White Paper debuted in Cuba The Vietnamese Embassy and the Office of Vietnamese Defence Attachés in Cuba held a ceremony in Havana on December 20 to debut the Vietnam Defence White Paper 2019.

Politics Embassy hosts year-end gathering for Brazilian journalists The Embassy of Vietnam in Brazil has hosted a year-end gathering for 20 Brazilian journalists from the communications and friends of Vietnam group.

Politics Chief of Thai Defence Forces pays official visit to Vietnam The Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, Gen. Ponpipaat Benyasri, is paying an official visit to Vietnam from December 19 to 21 which aims to enhance the traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two militaries and peoples.

Politics NA leader visits armed forces in Hai Phong city National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the High Command of Military Region 3 and the Vietnam People’s Navy in the northern city of Hai Phong on December 20.