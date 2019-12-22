Vietnamese Party delegation visits Uruguay, Argentina
The Vietnamese Party delegation meets with General Secretary of Communist Party of Argentina Víctor Gorodeki Kot. (Photo: VNA)
Buenos Aires (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Nguyen Huy Tang, visited Uruguay and Argentina from December 15 – 21 to foster bilateral relations and cooperation.
In Uruguay, the delegation paid a courtesy call to Vice President Lucia Topolansky and had meetings with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Uruguay Juan Castillo, President of the Frente Amplio (Broad Front) Javier Miranda, General Secretary of the National Party Pablo Iturralde, and Deputy Foreign Minister Ariel Bergamino.
In Argentina, the delegation had meetings with General Secretary of Communist Party Víctor Gorodeki Kot, President of the Justicialist Party José Luis Gioja, Deputy FM Pablo Tetamantti and leaders of the Republican Proposal.
At the meetings, Tang said the Vietnam is consistent in pursuing its foreign policy of indenpendence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of foreign relations, while actively bolstering international integration.
He highly spoke of bilateral cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and Uruguay and Argentina in recent years and expected the two sides would increase the exchange of delegations at all level and maintain the implementation of mechanisms and agreements, for example, mechanism for political consultation between the two foreign ministries and the inter-governmental committee. The two sides should expand cooperation in other areas, such as culture, education, and sports and work closely at inernational forums and organisations, Tang said.
He mentioned the recent developments in the East Sea which draws the international community’s attention, saying Vietnam has been exercising its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction peacefully in line with law, to protect its waters. At the same time, Vietnam persistently advocates the settlement of related issues by peaceful measures on the basis of international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).
For their part, leaders of governments and political parties of Uruguay and Argentina hailed Vietnam for what the country has achieved in socio-economic development and its roles in the international arena over the past few years.
The hosts said Vietnam remains an important partner of both Uruguay and Argentina in Asia and a gateway for the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) to enter the ASEAN market. They hoped to enhance cooperation with Vietnam in all areas and expressed their support for Vietnam’s stance on the East Sea issue.
During the visit, the Vietnamese delegation also participated in the celebration of the birth anniversary of Liber Seregni, founder of the Board Front, and met with the Argentine-Vietnam Cultural Institute and laid a wreath at the President Ho Chi Minh monument in Buenos Aires./.