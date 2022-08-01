Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of CPV Central Committee Vo Van Thuong (L) and RoK Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) - Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Han Duck-soo on August 1 as part of his ongoing visit to the country.



During the meeting, the Vietnamese official spoke highly of the comprehensive and effective development of bilateral relations, affirming that the Party and State of Vietnam attach great importance to lifting the relationship to a new height.



He proposed measures to further strengthen relations between Vietnam and the RoK, including enhancing exchanges of high-level delegations; developing relations between the CPV and RoK political parties; and expanding relationships between ministries, sectors and localities of the two nations; and strengthening people-to-people exchange and promoting investment of Korean enterprises in Vietnam.



Thuong suggested the two sides boost technology transfer and development of supporting industries, develop bilateral trade in a balanced direction and expand labour cooperation.



For his part, RoK PM Han said the visit by the CPV’s high-ranking delegation on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries demonstrates the comprehensive development of their bilateral relations.



He praised Vietnam's development achievements, affirming that his country considers Vietnam a focus of its policy towards the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



He agreed with the proposals by the Vietnamese official, emphasising that cooperation with Vietnam has become a model in cooperation with developing countries.



The RoK leader expressed his wish that the two sides will continue to further promote bilateral relations.



On the same day, the Vietnamese official also received and held working sessions with representatives from the Korea Foundation (KF), the Vietnam-Korea Eminent Persons Group (EPG), and the Korea-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, during which participants discussed directions to promote cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK, and relations between people's organisations of the two sides.



The Vietnamese delegation also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, and met representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country./.