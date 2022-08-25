Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 25.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao Ministries of Public Security eye stronger cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam on August 25 attended a groundbreaking ceremony for buildings of the Lao People's Public Security Political Academy, the gift of Vietnam for Laos, as part of his working visit to the neighbouring country.

Politics Association helps expand Hanoi’s development cooperation with US cities The Vietnam-US Friendship Association of Hanoi held its sixth congress for the 2022-2027 tenure on August 25, during which it defined major tasks for the new term with a focus placed on expanding cooperation between the two countries in education, cultural heritage preservation, health and tourism, as well as twinned relations between the capital and US cities.

Politics India – Vietnam leading partner, trustworthy friend: Diplomat Vietnam always considers India as a leading partner and a trustworthy friend, and attaches great importance to developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with India, stated Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).