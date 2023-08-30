Society E-visa proves convenient at Lang Son’s border gate More foreign citizens, particularly Chinese, have used e-visa to enter Vietnam via the Huu Nghi International Border Gate, according to authorities at the border gate in the northern province of Lang Son.

Society PM attends inauguration of second-phase Vinh Tuy bridge Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 30 attended the inauguration of second-phase Vinh Tuy bridge, which spans the Hong (Red) River and connects Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung and Long Bien districts.

Society Hanoi to add more bus service for National Day holiday The Hanoi Transport Corporation (Transerco) is planning to conduct more bus trips and add more vehicles to its fleet to serve travel demand during the National Day holiday (September 1-4).

Society Ministry proposes support to under-75 non-pensioners The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has proposed the provision of support to people who pay social insurance premiums for less than 15 years and are not eligible for pension benefits.