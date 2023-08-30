Vietnamese people in Laos hold Vu Lan festival
The Vietnamese community in Laos on August 30 organised the Vu Lan Festival at Phat Tich pagoda in Vientiane capital city.
The ritual of washing parents' feet (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnamese community in Laos on August 30 organised the Vu Lan Festival at Phat Tich pagoda in Vientiane capital city.
The festival, which falls on the 15th day of the seventh month in the lunar calendar or August 30 this year, is a Buddhist tradition aimed at honouring and showing gratitude to parents who are alive and those who passed away.
It is observed annually at Phat Tich pagoda in order to preserve the tradition in the cultural life of the Vietnamese community in Laos, and also an opportunity for Buddhists to express their filial piety towards their parents.
On this occasion, 200 gifts were presented to Vietnamese and Lao people with disabilities and those who are living in difficulties./.