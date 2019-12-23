Vietnamese people in RoK celebrate Tet
A Vietnamese-Korean family at the gathering (Photo: VNA)
Seoul (VNA) – Nearly 500 Vietnamese living, studying, and working in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Korean friends gathered in Seoul on December 22 to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest holiday in Vietnam.
The event was held by the Association of Vietnamese Communities in Korea (AVCK) with the aim of strengthening solidarity among overseas Vietnamese in their host society.
Participants had an opportunity to taste traditional food such as pork pies and “chung” cake (square glutinous rice cake) as well as enjoy art performances and games.
Nearly 200,000 Vietnamese people are living in the RoK.
The AVCK has organised a number of activities to connect Vietnamese people in the RoK such as a cultural festival and the sports congress, as well as supported flood victims in Vietnam’s central, Central Highland, and southern regions.
The association has also opened Vietnamese classes for children from Vietnamese-Korean multicultural families./.