Society Appeal trial for ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang resumes The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi on January 21 reopened an appeal trial for the case that occurred at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage JSC (Sabeco) and Ho Chi Minh City, causing a loss of over 2.7 trillion VND (119.25 million USD) for the State, despite the absence of defendant ex-Minister of MoIT Vu Huy Hoang.

Society Man imprisoned for anti-State propaganda, explosive storage The People’s Court of central Phu Yen province on January 21 sentenced a man to six and a half years in prison for distributing anti-State materials and illegally storing explosive materials.

Society Nearly 10,000 tonnes of rice aid proposed for the needy The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has proposed the Prime Minister provide over 9,877 tonnes of rice in aid for needy households during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and the between-crop period of early 2022.

Society RoK organisation presents computer lab to Hanoi students The Global Civic Sharing (GCS) organisation of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on January 20 presented a computer lab worth 550 million VND (24,300 USD) to Lien Chau secondary school in Hanoi’s Thanh Oai district, on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties.