Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc wraps up State visit to Indonesia President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived back in Hanoi on December 23 afternoon, wrapping up a State visit to Indonesia at the invitation of President Joko Widodo.

Politics Young parliamentarians of Vietnam, Laos reinforce cooperation Young National Assembly (NA) deputies of Vietnam and Laos held talks in Vientiane on December 23 as part of the two countries’ Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President calls for more Indonesian investments President Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his hope that the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) will encourage Indonesian businesses to pour more investments into Vietnam, in his meeting with KADIN Chairman Arsjad Rasjid in Jakarta on December 23.