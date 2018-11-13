A volleyball match within the exchange (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnamese and Philippine naval forces discussed search and rescue operations, maritime security, regional disaster warning and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) during their fourth personnel exchange on November 10 on Song Tu Dong (Northeast Cay).Apart from cultural and sport activities, the two sides engaged in mock-up exercises, focusing on supply at sea, inspection of suspected vessels and search and rescue work.They agreed the exchange helped enhance solidarity, mutual understanding and trust between the two naval forces.During the third Vietnam-Philippines Defence Policy Dialogue at deputy ministerial level last August, the two sides decided to boost the exchange of delegations and high-level meetings on the sidelines of multilateral events, and maintain personnel exchanges on Song Tu Tay (Southwest Cay) and Song Tu Dong (Northeast Cay).Vietnam and the Philippines will hold mutual visits by naval ships and rescue fishermen in distress at sea while promoting logistics and defence industry collaboration, professional exchange in flight safety and aviation medicine and sharing of experience in joining UN peacekeeping missions.-VNA