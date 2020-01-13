Vietnamese photographers win big at India’s photo contest
"Sunny Day" work by photographer Viet Van (Source: Lao dong newspaper)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese photographers have won many prizes at the first International Photography Awards of India’s Apawards.
Photo journalist Viet Van from Lao dong (Labour) newspaper brought home four prizes, with a Golden Prize for his work “Little Angles” (tourism category).
He also got a Silver Prize for “Energy of Youth” (street category), along with two certificates of Honorable Mention for “Thinker” (portrait category) and “Ritual Practice” (freedom category).
Viet Van has won more than 60 international prizes throughout his career, including eight first prizes in France, the UK, the US and Australia.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Hong earned one Golden Prize, one Silver Prize, and one Honorable Mention, Doan Hin Hoan seized one Bronze Prize, and Doan Phuoc Sau got one Honorable Mention.
The Grand Prize was awarded to the US photographer Eddie Harwell.
The winning works will be published in the 2019 world photography awards book, according to the organising board./.