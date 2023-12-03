Politics Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia parliamentary cooperation strengthened The upgrade of the meeting mechanism between the committees of the parliaments of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia to the summit chaired by National Assembly (NA) Chairpersons of the three countries is of significance to the relationships and cooperation of the three legislative bodies in particular and the three countries in general, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung said.

Politics High-level meeting of NAs to intensify relations among Indochina countries: Lao official The first high-level meeting among the National Assemblies (NA) of Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam (CLV), to be held in Vientiane in the next few days, aims to enhance the friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation among the three countries, including their legislative bodies, Vice Chairwoman of the Lao NA Sounthone Xayachak said.

Politics Cambodian NA President concludes visit to Vietnam President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary left Hanoi on December 2 afternoon, concluding a successful official visit to Vietnam from November 30-December 2 at the invitation of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam, China to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung met with Politburo member, Director of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Foreign Affairs Commission Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Hanoi on December 2.