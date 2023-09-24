Politics Vietnam, UK enhance cooperation in law enforcement A high-ranking delegation of the Ministry of Public Security led by its Deputy Minister Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung paid a working visit to the United Kingdom from September 16-21 to strengthen bilateral cooperation in law enforcement.

Politics NA Chairman’s visit to open up new chapter in Vietnam-Bulgaria ties: Ambassador National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Bulgaria from September 23-26 will open up a new chapter in the traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two countries in general and the two parliaments in particular, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Do Hoang Long has said.