Vietnamese President meets Chinese party and state leader
President Vo Van Thuong met with Chinese Party and State leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on October 20, the last day of his trip to China to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
VNA
VNA
Vietnam considers relations with China as top priority: President
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping on October 20 while in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
