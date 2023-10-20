Videos PM seeks measures to boost ties between ASEAN and Gulf countries Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính joined leaders from ASEAN and Gulf countries at the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit held in Saudi Arabia's capital city of Riyadh on Oct. 20.

Videos Wood sector regaining footing as orders turn around Many wood businesses have received orders for the remaining months of this year after the protracted logjam, sending rosy signs to the Vietnamese timber industry.

Videos Vietnam’s community learning model honored by US Congress Library Vietnam’s community learning model, Compassion Books and House of Wisdom, has been named among Successful Practices Honorees of the 2023 Literacy Awards launched by the Library of the US Congress (LOC).

Videos Suoi Giang promoting tea culture for tourism development Gifted by nature with precious tea varieties, the H’mong people in Suoi Giang commune in Van Chan district, Yen Bai province, are skilled at producing different tea products. However, with their manual methods, the value of their tea products is not commensurate with the value of their tea trees.