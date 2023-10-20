Politics PM receives Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund Governor Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has proposed the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia – one among the world’s 10 biggest public investment funds – expand and diversify investment activities in Vietnam's priority areas such as digital transformation, green economy, circular economy, innovation, renewable energy, high technology, tourism and Halal industry.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Thai National Assembly President wishes to promote parliamentary cooperation with Vietnam President of the Thai National Assembly Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said he hopes to welcome a high-level delegation from the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) to Thailand in the near future to exchange measures to further promote cooperation between the two parliaments, while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh in Bangkok on October 19.

Politics 74th traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers marked in Laos The Vietnamese Consulate General in Luang Prabang and the military high command of the Lao northern province on October 19 co-organised a meeting to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos (October 30, 1949 – 2023).