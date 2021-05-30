Politics PM orders driving back pandemic in key areas Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has highlighted the ultimate goal of protecting people’s health, driving back COVID-19 pandemic, especially in key areas, to ensure socio-economic development and social welfare.

Politics Vietnamese “blue beret” soldiers with aspirations for world peace “Let us live in peace and love. Let us forget the last things”. These words are written on a blackboard at a school in Bentiu town in South Sudan. Just a few words, but they leave a strong impression. They reflect a desire to live in peace, with stability and development, by not only children but all people of South Sudan.

Politics Vietnam wants to deepen ties with Cuban, Russian Parties Vietnam always wishes to deepen relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of Cuba and the United Russia Party.

Politics PM calls for ongoing support from UK in low-carbon economy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested the UK Government continue its support to Vietnam in finance, technology, and experience in transitioning towards a low-carbon economy, while receiving Alok Sharma, British Cabinet Minister and President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), in Hanoi on May 28.