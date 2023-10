President Vo Van Thuong (R) receives Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin in Hanoi on October 16. (Photo: VNA)

The meeting between President Vo Van Thuong and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin in Hanoi on October 16 (Photo: VNA)

– President Vo Van Thuong received Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin in Hanoi on October 16, expressing his belief that his guest’s visit will create a strong impetus for bilateral cooperation, including between the State Duma of Russia and the National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam.Welcoming Volodin and the Russian delegation, who are paying an official visit to Vietnam and co-chairing the second meeting of the countries’ Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, the host leader applauded the outcomes of Volodin’s talks with NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 15.He attributed Vietnam’s successful struggle for national reunification in the past and achievements in national construction and defence at present partly to the enormous assistance in all aspects, especially training cadres, scientists and intellectuals, from the former Soviet Union and Russia today.Despite numerous difficulties and challenges, bilateral relations have still harvested practical and concrete results, he noted.To further promote the two countries’ ties, President Thuong asked both sides to increase all-level mutual visits, foster economic, trade and investment links, and recover and boost people-to-people exchanges and tourism activities after the COVID-19 pandemic.He also took this occasion to thank Russia, including its Federal Assembly, for supporting the Vietnamese community to live, study, and work stably in the country. He also called on the Russia n parliament, as the legislative body, to advocate the provision of more favourable conditions for Vietnamese people there.At the meeting, the Chairman of the State Duma affirmed that Russia views Vietnam as not only a strategic partner but also a strategic friend.The preceding generations of the countries’ leaders have laid a solid and important foundation for bilateral relations, he remarked, perceiving that both sides should seek new forms of cooperation so that their ties will further develop in multiple areas.Volodin also noted with satisfaction the recent great strides in bilateral cooperation and expressed his hope that the multifaceted relations will keep growing fruitfully and more intensively in the coming time.Earlier on October 16, the Russian delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and laid a wreath at the monument to heroes and martyrs on Bac Son street in Ba Dinh district of Hanoi./.