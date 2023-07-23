Business HCM City’s enterprises keep pace with growth momentum With flourishing economic results in the first six months of this year, many enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City expect to keep pace with the growth momentum to accelerate their production and business activities in the coming months.

Business Promotion activities needed to boost Vietnam-Austria trade ties: official It is necessary to further step up trade promotion activities and disseminate information to the business community about the benefits of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to take advantage of strengths of both Vietnam and Austria to further boost bilateral trade ties.

Business Vietnam, US talk climate finance solutions Vietnamese and US officials discussed economic outlook and climate finance at a meeting held by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and the Foreign Trade University (FTU) in Hanoi on July 21.