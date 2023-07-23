Vietnamese products becoming closer to Singaporean consumers
More high-quality Vietnamese products have reached consumers in Singapore thanks to the efforts of the Vietnam Trade Office in the Southeast Asian country and FairPrice, a reputable Singaporean retailer.
Vietnamese products are introduced to Singaporean firms (Photo: VNA)
Data from the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, Vietnam has won a large market share in Singapore for agricultural and fisheries products, including peppercorn, aquatic products, rice, vegetable, coffee, cashew and rubber.
Cao Xuan Thang, head of the office said that one of the major measures to support Vietnamese exporters to increase exports to the market is to provide them with updated policies and mechanisms as well as regulations in the local market.
He said that the office has partnered with not only FairPrice but also other supermarket chains of Singapore to tap cooperation potential between the two sides in farm produce trading.
According to FairPrice, it is estimated that more than 600 kinds of Vietnamese agricultural products have been available on the shelves of the FairPrice supermarket chain since 2018, and the total number may exceed 1,000 in the future.
Thang said that in order to increase the presence of Vietnamese products in Singapore, the office took a FairPrice delegation to the Food Expo in Vietnam last November.
Noting that Singaporean consumers are paying increasing attention to the product quality, he advised domestic firms to ensure the stability of their products' quality.
Irving Lim Wei Lun, a representative of FairPrice said that Singaporean consumers tend to prefer Vietnamese products, and have high demands for tropical fruits such as dragon fruit, coconut and mango.
He advised Vietnamese exporters to ensure the quality and safety of their products to win the Singaporean market./.