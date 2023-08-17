Representatives from Vietnamese and foreign agencies cut ribbons to open Vietnamese booth at Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia) in Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Vietnamese exhibitors are attending the Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia) held in Singapore from August 17-19.

Over 100 brands from Australia, Hong Kong (China), Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), the US, and Vietnam are on show at the event - Asia’s leading franchising & licensing marketplace.

This is the second time Vietnam has joined the event, with the presence of the Vietnamese trade office in Singapore, Hanoi's Department of Industry and Trade and 17 companies.

Singapore’s Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling in her opening speech of FLAsia 2023 highly appreciated the participation of Vietnam as well as the potential and strengths of brands from the country.

She said she is impressed with the new products displayed by Vietnamese businesses when she visits the Vietnamese booths.



Vietnamese products at FLAsia 2023 also attracted the attention of Singaporean and international businesses, and diplomatic officials from other countries.

Within the framework of FLAsia 2023, the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore and the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade coordinated to organise a conference on Singapore’s Halal market and connect Vietnam-Singapore businesses. More than 100 Vietnamese businesses registered to attend the conference online while nearly 100 Vietnamese and Singaporean businesses attended in person.

Speaking at the conference, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung said that Singapore has experience in commercial development, including Halal products. Singapore has a very good Halal certification system, which is recognised by Islamic countries such as Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other major trading partners. Therefore, Singapore is an ideal gateway for Vietnamese businesses in the production, trade, and re-export of Halal food products to major Islamic countries./.