Vietnamese racers ready for E1 Championship Season 1
Illustrative image(Photo: internet)Hanoi (VNA) - For the first time, Vietnam has two representatives at the sim (simulated) racing tournament E1 Championship Season 1, which began on April 7.
Dang Ho Gia Huy and Le Hoang Vinh Long are both members of Saigon United Motorsports (SUM).
Despite their young age, they are experienced sim racers, with Huy attending the Salzburgring track and Formula Raceroom X-17 and Long joining a series of tournaments including the Hanoi Street Circuit (F1 2020), Nordschleife (Porsche 911 RSR), and Nurburgring Grand Prix (Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo).
According to the Vietnam Recreational E-sport Association (VIRESA), the championship lasts until June 2 with eight rounds taking place weekly at 8pm every Wednesday.
There are 28 racers in 14 teams from Asia-Pacific nations such as Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Australia, and Vietnam./.