Folk singing clubs preserving ethnic cultural identity To preserve and promote the cultural heritage value of Then singing and Tính musical instruments in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang and make it appealing among a broader audience, many clubs have been established to inspire a love of the traditional art in the younger generation.

French films screened in HCM City Various French films are being screen for free at Dcine Cinema, No.6 Mac Dinh Chi, District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City at 7pm every Saturday, as part of the "French Cinema Rendez-Vous" programme.

Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space opens in ancient Buddhist temple A Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space debuted at the hall of the Executive Board of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in District 7, within the premise of the ancient Long Hoa pagoda, on September 22.

Exploring two national treasures at Hung Yen pagoda The Red River Delta province of Hung Yen is currently home to five national treasures, two of which are kept at Huong Lang Pagoda - an ancient Buddhist temple in Minh Hai commune, Van Lam district.