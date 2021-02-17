Culture - Sports Vietnam through lens of female photographers The beauty of Vietnamese land and people are vividly reflected through the lens of female photographers in Ho Chi Minh City during their trips across the country.

Culture - Sports Infographic Buffalo in Vietnamese culture Buffalo appears in many cultural aspects in Vietnam from the very old days to present. It is included in old sayings, folk stories and paintings and appears as a mascot in culture and sports events.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese Tet Programme at Thang Long Imperial Citadel A Vietnamese Tet (Lunar New Year) Programme with folk rituals and games took place at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi to celebrate the Year of the Buffalo.

Culture - Sports Ca Mau’s special apiculture recognised as intangible cultural heritage The recognition of “gac keo ong” (literally meaning ‘the cultivation of honey bee in the wild’) in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau as intangible cultural heritage has created momentum for beekeepers to develop a sustainable business and protect forests.