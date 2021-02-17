Vietnamese referee vies for berth at Futsal World Cup
Vietnamese referee Truong Quoc Dung has been selected among the list of potential candidates who could officiate matches at the upcoming FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021.
Hanoi (VNA) -
The FIFA Referees' Committee issued a list of 76 referees, with Dung being the only Vietnamese official included in the list, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.
The 76 candidates which make up the list will now undergo training and be monitored, with 38 set to be selected to take charge of games at the FIFA Futsal World Cup, an event which is scheduled to take place in Lithuania from September 12 to October 3.
After being recognised as a FIFA-level referee in 2009, Dung was invited to referee many matches by the AFC throughout 2016.
Most notably, Dung also refereed at the Futsal World Cup in Colombia in 2016, the tournament which also marked the first time that the Vietnamese team participated in the event./.