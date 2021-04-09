The restaurant, named for the Vietnamese words "ăn ăn", meaning ‘eat eat’, is located in Cho Cu, the oldest wet market in the centre of HCM City along Ton That Dam Street.

The Anan Saigon was founded by Peter Cuong Franklin who takes inspiration from Vietnam’s vibrant food culture and uses fresh ingredients from local markets while incorporating French culinary techniques.

The 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants' list was created by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, a group of more than 300 leaders in the restaurant industry across Asia.

This year, the list was revealed through a virtual awards ceremony streamed on Facebook and YouTube at the end of March.

In addition to Anan Saigon, T.U.N.G Dining in Hanoi was named in the 51-100 list./.

VNA